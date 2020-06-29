4704 South La Rosa Drive

Amenities

wow! absolutely gorgeous fully remodeled tempe 4/2 house with updated custom earth tone paint, wood plank like flooring, all new carpeting, gourmet entertaining kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master with enclosed bathroom, 2 car garage, huge backyard, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.