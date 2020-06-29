All apartments in Tempe
4704 South La Rosa Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:24 PM

4704 South La Rosa Drive

Location

4704 South La Rosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully remodeled tempe 4/2 house with updated custom earth tone paint, wood plank like flooring, all new carpeting, gourmet entertaining kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master with enclosed bathroom, 2 car garage, huge backyard, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 South La Rosa Drive have any available units?
4704 South La Rosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 South La Rosa Drive have?
Some of 4704 South La Rosa Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 South La Rosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4704 South La Rosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 South La Rosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4704 South La Rosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 4704 South La Rosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4704 South La Rosa Drive offers parking.
Does 4704 South La Rosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 South La Rosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 South La Rosa Drive have a pool?
No, 4704 South La Rosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4704 South La Rosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 4704 South La Rosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 South La Rosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 South La Rosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
