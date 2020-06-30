448 East Fillmore Street

Amenities

4 Bedroom / 3 Bath approximately 1730+-sf , POOL, by ASU / Old Town Scottsdale,

Recently Updated Home: New Paint and Tile, fans, lighting, New Kitchen and Stainless Appliances, Updated Baths. New Dual Pane Windows, New AC & Roof 2014.

Split floorplan (in-law suite) (bedroom w/ Full Bath).

Washer & Dryer

Pool- kidney shaped Dual play/dive POOL Resurfaced in Feb for Spring Swimming w New Pebbletech (service Incl)

GARAGE/ Studio /Workshop/ Auto Mechanics Dream: HUGE Open space w storage loft and huge workbench w 11' tall ceilings.

Near GREAT Scottsdale schools- (Yavapai Elem, Supai Mid, Coronado HS )

Stone Fenced Front and Rear Yard

Near Gorgeous Greenbelt, Preserves and Parks

Close to Freeways 101 and 202, Shopping, Old Town, Zoo, ASU, Papago Park, borders on South Scottsdale/Tempe.



