All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 448 East Fillmore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
448 East Fillmore Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

448 East Fillmore Street

448 East Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

448 East Fillmore Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-College

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom / 3 Bath approximately 1730+-sf , POOL, by ASU / Old Town Scottsdale,
Recently Updated Home: New Paint and Tile, fans, lighting, New Kitchen and Stainless Appliances, Updated Baths. New Dual Pane Windows, New AC & Roof 2014.
Split floorplan (in-law suite) (bedroom w/ Full Bath).
Washer & Dryer
Pool- kidney shaped Dual play/dive POOL Resurfaced in Feb for Spring Swimming w New Pebbletech (service Incl)
GARAGE/ Studio /Workshop/ Auto Mechanics Dream: HUGE Open space w storage loft and huge workbench w 11' tall ceilings.
Near GREAT Scottsdale schools- (Yavapai Elem, Supai Mid, Coronado HS )
Stone Fenced Front and Rear Yard
Near Gorgeous Greenbelt, Preserves and Parks
Close to Freeways 101 and 202, Shopping, Old Town, Zoo, ASU, Papago Park, borders on South Scottsdale/Tempe.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tempe-az?lid=12921903

(RLNE5427176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 East Fillmore Street have any available units?
448 East Fillmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 East Fillmore Street have?
Some of 448 East Fillmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 East Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
448 East Fillmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 East Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 East Fillmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 448 East Fillmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 448 East Fillmore Street offers parking.
Does 448 East Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 East Fillmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 East Fillmore Street have a pool?
Yes, 448 East Fillmore Street has a pool.
Does 448 East Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 448 East Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 448 East Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 East Fillmore Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College