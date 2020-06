421 W 6TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! THIS LUXURY TOWNHOME IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN TEMPE, JUST MINUTES TO ASU, HISTORIC MILL AVE, TEMPE TOWN LAKE, THE LIGHT RAIL, AND PHOENIX SKY HARBOR! WOOD FLOORING, 11 FT. CEILINGS, 2 BALCONIES. THE FIRST FLOOR FEATURES A BONUS ROOM , HALF BATH, WALK OUT PATIO AND 2 CAR GARAGE. ON THE 2ND FLOOR THE KITCHEN BOASTS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, HIGH END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, A LARGE ISLAND WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND SEPARATE DINING AREA. 2 BEDROOMS EACH WITH THEIR OWN FULL BATH ON THE 3RD FLOOR. THE MASTER IS ON THE 4TH FLOOR AND INCLUDES A SITTING ROOM/DEN AND EN SUTE BATH WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, DOUBLE SINKS, AND LARGE SHOWER WITH BENCH SEAT.