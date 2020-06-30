All apartments in Tempe
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

420 W 1ST Street

420 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 West 1st Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury living in beautiful Regatta Pointe Tempe with this 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd floor condo near ASU and Tempe Town Lake. Open the front door to a spacious family room with a balcony. The kitchen has breakfast bar, granite counters, pantry and white & black appliances. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. There is an inside laundry room with washer/dryer. The condo includes a 1 car garage with storage room and a covered carport space. Gated complex blocks away from downtown Tempe and ASU campus. Fantastic complex with a mega pool, BBQ & gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 W 1ST Street have any available units?
420 W 1ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 W 1ST Street have?
Some of 420 W 1ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W 1ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 W 1ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W 1ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 W 1ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 420 W 1ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 W 1ST Street offers parking.
Does 420 W 1ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 W 1ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W 1ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 420 W 1ST Street has a pool.
Does 420 W 1ST Street have accessible units?
No, 420 W 1ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W 1ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 W 1ST Street has units with dishwashers.

