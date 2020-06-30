420 W 1ST Street

Amenities

Luxury living in beautiful Regatta Pointe Tempe with this 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd floor condo near ASU and Tempe Town Lake. Open the front door to a spacious family room with a balcony. The kitchen has breakfast bar, granite counters, pantry and white & black appliances. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. There is an inside laundry room with washer/dryer. The condo includes a 1 car garage with storage room and a covered carport space. Gated complex blocks away from downtown Tempe and ASU campus. Fantastic complex with a mega pool, BBQ & gym.