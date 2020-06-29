369 W. Colt Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedroom Home at Park Tempe near W Warner Rd and S Kyrene Rd! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!



Two Story Home at Parke Tempe!

2 Car Garage!

Refrigerated Air!

Desert Landscaped Front Yard!

Stamped Concrete Back Yard with Covered Patio!

Vaulted Ceiling!

Ceiling Fans!

4th Bedroom Downstairs with Walk-In Closet!

Stainless Steel Appliances!

New Paint!

New Flooring!

Dining Room!

Breakfast Nook!

Laundry Room!

Tile Flooring!

Laminate Flooring!

Double Lavs in Master!

Window Blinds!

$200 Lease Fee

City of Tempe Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 1.8%

Management fee 3%



(RLNE5526187)