Tempe, AZ
369 W. Colt Rd
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

369 W. Colt Rd

369 West Colt Road · No Longer Available
Location

369 West Colt Road, Tempe, AZ 85284
Parke Tempe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home at Park Tempe near W Warner Rd and S Kyrene Rd! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

Two Story Home at Parke Tempe!
2 Car Garage!
Refrigerated Air!
Desert Landscaped Front Yard!
Stamped Concrete Back Yard with Covered Patio!
Vaulted Ceiling!
Ceiling Fans!
4th Bedroom Downstairs with Walk-In Closet!
Stainless Steel Appliances!
New Paint!
New Flooring!
Dining Room!
Breakfast Nook!
Laundry Room!
Tile Flooring!
Laminate Flooring!
Double Lavs in Master!
Window Blinds!
$200 Lease Fee
City of Tempe Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 1.8%
Management fee 3%

(RLNE5526187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 W. Colt Rd have any available units?
369 W. Colt Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 369 W. Colt Rd have?
Some of 369 W. Colt Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 W. Colt Rd currently offering any rent specials?
369 W. Colt Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 W. Colt Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 369 W. Colt Rd is pet friendly.
Does 369 W. Colt Rd offer parking?
Yes, 369 W. Colt Rd offers parking.
Does 369 W. Colt Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 369 W. Colt Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 W. Colt Rd have a pool?
No, 369 W. Colt Rd does not have a pool.
Does 369 W. Colt Rd have accessible units?
No, 369 W. Colt Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 369 W. Colt Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 369 W. Colt Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
