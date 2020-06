Amenities

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, NO SHOWING UNTIL LATER IN MARCH. Huge house with no carpet luxury wood plank tile floors, Slate and premium laminate flooring. Large Kitchen with solid surface countertops and Gas Stove. Huge Back yard with enormous pool. 3.5 Baths! Huge bedrooms. Don't miss this one. Pool and Yard service included. AUGUST 2020 MOVE IN