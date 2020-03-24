3421 S Bala Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Tempe BEAUTY 3 bdrms, 2 baths, Dining & Family Rooms & a big Game/Bonus Room, lots of room to entertain family & friends! Kitchen opens to Family and Game Rooms. Master Bedroom split, features separate double vanity area & French doors. New in 2013: Toilets, 2011: Exterior paint (almost entire interior repainted last few years), 2009: New Roof, re-plastered pool & all new in-floor pool pop-ups. You will love the built in BBQ, big pool w/slide (and in-floor cleaning system), fruit trees and large shed, garage insulated and features door leading to hte side yard. Close to freeways and ASU! Capet will be professionally cleaned before tenant move in!