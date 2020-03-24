All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
3421 S Bala Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

3421 S Bala Drive

3421 South Bala Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3421 South Bala Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempe Palms

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Tempe BEAUTY 3 bdrms, 2 baths, Dining & Family Rooms & a big Game/Bonus Room, lots of room to entertain family & friends! Kitchen opens to Family and Game Rooms. Master Bedroom split, features separate double vanity area & French doors. New in 2013: Toilets, 2011: Exterior paint (almost entire interior repainted last few years), 2009: New Roof, re-plastered pool & all new in-floor pool pop-ups. You will love the built in BBQ, big pool w/slide (and in-floor cleaning system), fruit trees and large shed, garage insulated and features door leading to hte side yard. Close to freeways and ASU! Capet will be professionally cleaned before tenant move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 S Bala Drive have any available units?
3421 S Bala Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 S Bala Drive have?
Some of 3421 S Bala Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 S Bala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3421 S Bala Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 S Bala Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3421 S Bala Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3421 S Bala Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3421 S Bala Drive offers parking.
Does 3421 S Bala Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 S Bala Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 S Bala Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3421 S Bala Drive has a pool.
Does 3421 S Bala Drive have accessible units?
No, 3421 S Bala Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 S Bala Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 S Bala Drive has units with dishwashers.
