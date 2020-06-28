3336 South Pine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! This home is a must see. Lots of extras in this home. Move in immediately! Fabulous location close to the 60 free way, ASU and Hollis Park. This home features:



-Large Arizona room

-Brand new Carpet throughout!

-Freshly Painted

-Washer/dryer

-Large Backyard

-Front yard landscaping included

-Pets OK with deposit-

Ceiling Fans-

Tile in all the right places

Price does not include city rental tax of 1.8%. Contact Malarie at 480.295.9896 for showings or any questions prior to applying. Home is professionally managed by Atlas AZ. www.realatlas.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.