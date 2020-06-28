All apartments in Tempe
3336 South Pine Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:12 AM

3336 South Pine Street

3336 South Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3336 South Pine Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! This home is a must see. Lots of extras in this home. Move in immediately! Fabulous location close to the 60 free way, ASU and Hollis Park. This home features:

-Large Arizona room
-Brand new Carpet throughout!
-Freshly Painted
-Washer/dryer
-Large Backyard
-Front yard landscaping included
-Pets OK with deposit-
Ceiling Fans-
Tile in all the right places
Price does not include city rental tax of 1.8%. Contact Malarie at 480.295.9896 for showings or any questions prior to applying. Home is professionally managed by Atlas AZ. www.realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 South Pine Street have any available units?
3336 South Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3336 South Pine Street have?
Some of 3336 South Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 South Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3336 South Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 South Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 South Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 3336 South Pine Street offer parking?
No, 3336 South Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 3336 South Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3336 South Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 South Pine Street have a pool?
No, 3336 South Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 3336 South Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 3336 South Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 South Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 South Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
