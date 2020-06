Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

TENANT OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CONTACT LISTER. Beautiful 4 bedroom with huge rooms and a sparkling pool in the back Yard. Tile in All the right places. This home has an ideal location in the Heart of Tempe, convenient to ASU CAmpus, Freeways, grocery stores and much more.