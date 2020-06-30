All apartments in Tempe
3213 S ALBERT Avenue
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

3213 S ALBERT Avenue

3213 South Albert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3213 South Albert Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282
Peterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**TWO WEEKS FREE W/IMMEDIATE DECEMBER MOVE-IN** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom + Den home in Tempe is move in ready! New paint in/out, wood plank tile (carpet in bedrooms), open living room w/fireplace (fireplace is cosmetic only does not function), formal dining area connected to kitchen w/island/bar. New kitchen cabinets, stone counter-tops. Separate den makes great office space! Bedrooms have custom closets, MB Bedroom has a large walk in closet. All kitchen appliances included, washer & dryer can be provided upon request. Low maintenance landscaping. Located in an excellent location near the I-10/60 Freeways, & Loop 202. Close to ASU, downtown Tempe, Sky Harbor Airport, Arizona Mills Mall, shopping, restaurants, schools & much more! Tempe City Tax:1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 S ALBERT Avenue have any available units?
3213 S ALBERT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 S ALBERT Avenue have?
Some of 3213 S ALBERT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 S ALBERT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3213 S ALBERT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 S ALBERT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3213 S ALBERT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3213 S ALBERT Avenue offer parking?
No, 3213 S ALBERT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3213 S ALBERT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 S ALBERT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 S ALBERT Avenue have a pool?
No, 3213 S ALBERT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3213 S ALBERT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3213 S ALBERT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 S ALBERT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 S ALBERT Avenue has units with dishwashers.

