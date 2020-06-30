3213 S ALBERT Avenue

Amenities

**TWO WEEKS FREE W/IMMEDIATE DECEMBER MOVE-IN** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom + Den home in Tempe is move in ready! New paint in/out, wood plank tile (carpet in bedrooms), open living room w/fireplace (fireplace is cosmetic only does not function), formal dining area connected to kitchen w/island/bar. New kitchen cabinets, stone counter-tops. Separate den makes great office space! Bedrooms have custom closets, MB Bedroom has a large walk in closet. All kitchen appliances included, washer & dryer can be provided upon request. Low maintenance landscaping. Located in an excellent location near the I-10/60 Freeways, & Loop 202. Close to ASU, downtown Tempe, Sky Harbor Airport, Arizona Mills Mall, shopping, restaurants, schools & much more! Tempe City Tax:1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%