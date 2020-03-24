All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 32 West Fairmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
32 West Fairmont Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

32 West Fairmont Drive

32 West Fairmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

32 West Fairmont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 West Fairmont Drive have any available units?
32 West Fairmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 32 West Fairmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32 West Fairmont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 West Fairmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 West Fairmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 32 West Fairmont Drive offer parking?
No, 32 West Fairmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 32 West Fairmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 West Fairmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 West Fairmont Drive have a pool?
No, 32 West Fairmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32 West Fairmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 32 West Fairmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32 West Fairmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 West Fairmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 West Fairmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 West Fairmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College