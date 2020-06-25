319 E RIVIERA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tempe home with a 2 car garage has been completely remodeled and is in an excellent location near ASU, freeways, Sky Harbor, shopping & dining. Large, cul-de-sac lot with a private backyard covered brick paver patio, refreshing pool & no neighbors behind. Spacious floor plan with beautiful dark wood laminate flooring and ceramic tile in main living areas and some bedrooms, 2-tone paint throughout and a stacked stone fireplace. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop and wall oven, upgraded cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash and built-in wine rack. Master bedroom has separate exit to backyard and built-in shelving. Block construction, gas heat and hot water heater and Low E Millgard windows help reduce energy bills!