319 E RIVIERA Drive
319 E RIVIERA Drive

319 East Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

319 East Riviera Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tempe home with a 2 car garage has been completely remodeled and is in an excellent location near ASU, freeways, Sky Harbor, shopping & dining. Large, cul-de-sac lot with a private backyard covered brick paver patio, refreshing pool & no neighbors behind. Spacious floor plan with beautiful dark wood laminate flooring and ceramic tile in main living areas and some bedrooms, 2-tone paint throughout and a stacked stone fireplace. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop and wall oven, upgraded cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash and built-in wine rack. Master bedroom has separate exit to backyard and built-in shelving. Block construction, gas heat and hot water heater and Low E Millgard windows help reduce energy bills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 E RIVIERA Drive have any available units?
319 E RIVIERA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 E RIVIERA Drive have?
Some of 319 E RIVIERA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 E RIVIERA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
319 E RIVIERA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 E RIVIERA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 319 E RIVIERA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 319 E RIVIERA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 319 E RIVIERA Drive offers parking.
Does 319 E RIVIERA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 E RIVIERA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 E RIVIERA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 319 E RIVIERA Drive has a pool.
Does 319 E RIVIERA Drive have accessible units?
No, 319 E RIVIERA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 319 E RIVIERA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 E RIVIERA Drive has units with dishwashers.
