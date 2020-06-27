3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous light and bright 2 bedroom town home is appointed with beautiful wood, tile and carpet flooring. This open floor plan boasts vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen with island and plenty of counter space. Enjoy the large patio off of the kitchen and living room which leads out to the beautifully manicured community grass. This end-unit home is close to the community pool and clubhouse. Property is near loop 101, the 60, ASU, restaurants, shopping and within walking distance to Shalimar Country Club. This property will go fast, call to schedule a showing today! **Furniture in photos will not be included in the rental** VERIFY PET POLICY