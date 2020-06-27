All apartments in Tempe
3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive

3135 South Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

3135 South Fairfield Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous light and bright 2 bedroom town home is appointed with beautiful wood, tile and carpet flooring. This open floor plan boasts vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen with island and plenty of counter space. Enjoy the large patio off of the kitchen and living room which leads out to the beautifully manicured community grass. This end-unit home is close to the community pool and clubhouse. Property is near loop 101, the 60, ASU, restaurants, shopping and within walking distance to Shalimar Country Club. This property will go fast, call to schedule a showing today! **Furniture in photos will not be included in the rental** VERIFY PET POLICY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive have any available units?
3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive have?
Some of 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive offers parking.
Does 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive has a pool.
Does 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 S FAIRFIELD Drive has units with dishwashers.
