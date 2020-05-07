3128 S. Orm Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3dcc34014 ---- PLEASE READ THIS PRIOR TO SCHEDULING OR CALLING- important info: owner is a licensed real estate agent in Arizona. This is a very nice 3br, 2ba home with a large living room and private backyard. 2 car carport. Remodeled kitchen. All appliances are included in the lease. Located on tempe bus route. No more than 2 non-related occupants and no -co-signors allowed Tenants are responsible for electricity, water, sewer and landscape upkeep. Owners pay HOA dues and trash. NO PETS Move-in Costs: $ 1550 Rent, plus tax $ 1550 Deposit $ 150 Admin. fee $ 45 Application fee, per adult Community Pool Inside Washer And Dryer Wood Floors