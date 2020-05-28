3106 S Dromedary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Spacious, single-level home in wonderful Tempe neighborhood located on a quiet cul-de-sac street*4 bedrooms-2 baths-1.5 car garage and ready to move in*Great location with easy access to freeways, ASU, Tempe Marketplace and Sky Harbor Airport*Open floorplan*Kitchen island/bar area opens to a large family room with breakfast nook area*Sliding doors lead to a large covered patio with grassy backyard and storage shed*Weekly yard maintenance is included in rent*Master bedroom has a private 3/4 bath with walk-in shower*Tax is included in the rent price*Owner prefers no pets, but will consider a small dog*Buyer's credit will be checked through MySmartMove.com at a non-refundable fee of $40*Owner prefers an 18-month lease, but is acceptable to a 12 months*Home is clean and ready for you...