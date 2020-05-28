All apartments in Tempe
3106 S Dromedary Drive
3106 S Dromedary Drive

3106 South Dromedary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3106 South Dromedary Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, single-level home in wonderful Tempe neighborhood located on a quiet cul-de-sac street*4 bedrooms-2 baths-1.5 car garage and ready to move in*Great location with easy access to freeways, ASU, Tempe Marketplace and Sky Harbor Airport*Open floorplan*Kitchen island/bar area opens to a large family room with breakfast nook area*Sliding doors lead to a large covered patio with grassy backyard and storage shed*Weekly yard maintenance is included in rent*Master bedroom has a private 3/4 bath with walk-in shower*Tax is included in the rent price*Owner prefers no pets, but will consider a small dog*Buyer's credit will be checked through MySmartMove.com at a non-refundable fee of $40*Owner prefers an 18-month lease, but is acceptable to a 12 months*Home is clean and ready for you...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

