2953 S Country Club Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This great 2 Story townhome has it all. 4 BR's or 3 with den (built in desk/cabinets). Wonderful Family room with floor to ceiling curved windows overlooks the golf course. Dining area with built-in hutch & quaint kitchen with all appliances. 2 BR's on the main floor with Jack & Jill bathroom. All nice size rooms plus tons of storage & closet space. All new flooring throughout & freshly painted. 2 huge BR's upstairs with walk-in closets - 1 with private bath and 1 overlooking the golf course. Washer & dryer located in 2 car garage. This is a must see! Pets upon approval. Please call/text Tracy Blackmon, Realtor/Property Manager 602-814-0677 to schedule a viewing. Tenant Occupied, please do not disturb.