Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2953 S Country Club Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2953 S Country Club Way

2953 South Country Club Way · No Longer Available
Location

2953 South Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282
Shalimar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This great 2 Story townhome has it all. 4 BR's or 3 with den (built in desk/cabinets). Wonderful Family room with floor to ceiling curved windows overlooks the golf course. Dining area with built-in hutch & quaint kitchen with all appliances. 2 BR's on the main floor with Jack & Jill bathroom. All nice size rooms plus tons of storage & closet space. All new flooring throughout & freshly painted. 2 huge BR's upstairs with walk-in closets - 1 with private bath and 1 overlooking the golf course. Washer & dryer located in 2 car garage. This is a must see! Pets upon approval. Please call/text Tracy Blackmon, Realtor/Property Manager 602-814-0677 to schedule a viewing. Tenant Occupied, please do not disturb.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 S Country Club Way have any available units?
2953 S Country Club Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2953 S Country Club Way have?
Some of 2953 S Country Club Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953 S Country Club Way currently offering any rent specials?
2953 S Country Club Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 S Country Club Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2953 S Country Club Way is pet friendly.
Does 2953 S Country Club Way offer parking?
Yes, 2953 S Country Club Way offers parking.
Does 2953 S Country Club Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2953 S Country Club Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 S Country Club Way have a pool?
No, 2953 S Country Club Way does not have a pool.
Does 2953 S Country Club Way have accessible units?
No, 2953 S Country Club Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 S Country Club Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2953 S Country Club Way has units with dishwashers.
