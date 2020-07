2908 S FAIRWAY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Property also for sale - MLS# 6046676. Fantastic FURNISHED SINGLE-LEVEL 4BD/3BA home situated on a GOLF COURSE lot w/a SPARKLING POOL! Located in the VIBRANT & ACTIVE community of Shalimar, enjoy amenities (Golf Course & Country Club) w/ NO HOA! Backyard VIEWS from multiple living areas! BURSTING w/ UPGRADES -NEW POOL '18, NEW AC UNITS '19, & NEW WINDOWS '18. Kitchen w/ SS appliances, breakfast bar & pantry. SPACIOUS master w/walk-in closet & private entry to backyard. Gas fireplace in LR & over-sized bdrms. Backyard features an extended covered patio, artificial turf & paved area for extra seating - PERFECTFOR ENTERTAINING! Easy to maintain front. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED close to Loop 101, US60, ASU, Tempe Marketplace & more!