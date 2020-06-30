2715 S RITA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful home with private pool. Home is equipped with granite counter tops in kitchen as well as bathrooms. None smoking. Schedule a showing today!! To apply please follow the link: https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/applicantdetails.cfm?propcode=2715rita&unit=15078Once applied please email over 2 most recent paystubs along with a photo copy of your ID to tammy@tammyschembri.com