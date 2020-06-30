2715 South Rita Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282 Rural-Geneva
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home with private pool. Home is equipped with granite counter tops in kitchen as well as bathrooms. None smoking. Schedule a showing today!! To apply please follow the link: https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/applicantdetails.cfm?propcode=2715rita&unit=15078Once applied please email over 2 most recent paystubs along with a photo copy of your ID to tammy@tammyschembri.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2715 S RITA Lane have any available units?
2715 S RITA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 S RITA Lane have?
Some of 2715 S RITA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 S RITA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2715 S RITA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.