Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

2715 S RITA Lane

2715 South Rita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2715 South Rita Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home with private pool. Home is equipped with granite counter tops in kitchen as well as bathrooms. None smoking. Schedule a showing today!! To apply please follow the link: https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/applicantdetails.cfm?propcode=2715rita&unit=15078Once applied please email over 2 most recent paystubs along with a photo copy of your ID to tammy@tammyschembri.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

