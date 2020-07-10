All apartments in Tempe
2627 S. Bala Dr.
2627 S. Bala Dr.
2627 S. Bala Dr.

2627 South Bala Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2627 South Bala Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Santo Tomas

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
2627 S. Bala Dr. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful secluded home in tempe for rent with a pool! - You won't want to pass this up, a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a pool right in the heart of Tempe, quiet entrance off of price road makes this feel like you have the privacy you desire in the middle of the city. 2 bedrooms have their own entrance to the pool area. Diving board and all appliances stay! HOME OCCUPIED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020. LOOKING FOR AN 18 MONTH LEASE.

Renters Insurance required
4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent
$20 hvac filter fee monthly
$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.
No Pets
Call for information!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3123763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2627 S. Bala Dr. have any available units?
2627 S. Bala Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 2627 S. Bala Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2627 S. Bala Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 S. Bala Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2627 S. Bala Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2627 S. Bala Dr. offer parking?
No, 2627 S. Bala Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2627 S. Bala Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 S. Bala Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 S. Bala Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2627 S. Bala Dr. has a pool.
Does 2627 S. Bala Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2627 S. Bala Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 S. Bala Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 S. Bala Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2627 S. Bala Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2627 S. Bala Dr. has units with air conditioning.

