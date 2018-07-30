2617 South Country Club Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous and unique single level tempe 3/2 house with saltillo custom flooring, all new carpeting, custom fresh paint, tranquil living room with kitchen transition flow, fireplace, over-sized master bedroom with enclosed bathroom, private pool, garage parking, mountain views, nearby schools, over sized lot, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.