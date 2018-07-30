All apartments in Tempe
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM

2617 South Country Club Way

2617 South Country Club Way · No Longer Available
Location

2617 South Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282
Santo Tomas

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous and unique single level tempe 3/2 house with saltillo custom flooring, all new carpeting, custom fresh paint, tranquil living room with kitchen transition flow, fireplace, over-sized master bedroom with enclosed bathroom, private pool, garage parking, mountain views, nearby schools, over sized lot, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 South Country Club Way have any available units?
2617 South Country Club Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 South Country Club Way have?
Some of 2617 South Country Club Way's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 South Country Club Way currently offering any rent specials?
2617 South Country Club Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 South Country Club Way pet-friendly?
No, 2617 South Country Club Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2617 South Country Club Way offer parking?
Yes, 2617 South Country Club Way offers parking.
Does 2617 South Country Club Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 South Country Club Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 South Country Club Way have a pool?
Yes, 2617 South Country Club Way has a pool.
Does 2617 South Country Club Way have accessible units?
No, 2617 South Country Club Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 South Country Club Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 South Country Club Way does not have units with dishwashers.
