Tempe, AZ
26 W Concorda Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

26 W Concorda Drive

26 West Concorda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26 West Concorda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-In Ready! This 3BD/2BA condo is in a perfect location just 1 mile from ASU, minutes from I-10/60/202/101/Airport. New flooring throughout, new paint, high ceilings, cozy fireplace and all the appliances including a washer/dryer and brand new dishwasher. Great north facing fenced patio/yard. Well behaved small dog ok. The community has a resort-style swimming pool. Close to shopping and plenty of restaurants. Rent is $1300+4% tax/admin for a 2-3 Yr Lease. $1400+4% tax/admin for 1 Yr Lease, Pet Deposit of $300. Listed by Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 W Concorda Drive have any available units?
26 W Concorda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 W Concorda Drive have?
Some of 26 W Concorda Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 W Concorda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 W Concorda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 W Concorda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 W Concorda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26 W Concorda Drive offer parking?
No, 26 W Concorda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26 W Concorda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 W Concorda Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 W Concorda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26 W Concorda Drive has a pool.
Does 26 W Concorda Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 W Concorda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 W Concorda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 W Concorda Drive has units with dishwashers.
