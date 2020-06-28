26 W Concorda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-In Ready! This 3BD/2BA condo is in a perfect location just 1 mile from ASU, minutes from I-10/60/202/101/Airport. New flooring throughout, new paint, high ceilings, cozy fireplace and all the appliances including a washer/dryer and brand new dishwasher. Great north facing fenced patio/yard. Well behaved small dog ok. The community has a resort-style swimming pool. Close to shopping and plenty of restaurants. Rent is $1300+4% tax/admin for a 2-3 Yr Lease. $1400+4% tax/admin for 1 Yr Lease, Pet Deposit of $300. Listed by Renters Warehouse.