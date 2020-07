Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Location, location, location! This fabulous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom, single level home is ready for new tenants! Right near the 101, ASU and shopping. Nice open kitchen with view of the very large backyard and the extended patio is perfect for entertaining!