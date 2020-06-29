All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

2448 E Fairmont Drive

2448 East Fairmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2448 East Fairmont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Evergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d96ab7a0ed ----
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! This beautiful Tempe house is ready to be called your home! Walk into your new home through the large double doors to a formal front room and neutral tile in the traffic areas. The split 3 bedroom floor plan offers the master bedroom a sense of privacy. With double sink vanity, tiled shower and entrance into the backyard, this room is your own private suite! The Ikea Kitchen is perfect for making meals in. Offering tons of storage, this kitchen will not only be extremely functional, but a lovely entertaining spot. The backyard offers lovely green grass, a large shade tree, and a storage shed for all of your tools. This home is sure to not disappoint!

STATUS: occupied until 4/14/2019

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION:

FLOORING: carpet and tile

GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: refrigerator, dishwasher, range. Washer and Dryer may be provided but not maintained at owner\'s expense.

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1972

YARD: desert

Additional Amenities:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 E Fairmont Drive have any available units?
2448 E Fairmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2448 E Fairmont Drive have?
Some of 2448 E Fairmont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 E Fairmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2448 E Fairmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 E Fairmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2448 E Fairmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2448 E Fairmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2448 E Fairmont Drive offers parking.
Does 2448 E Fairmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2448 E Fairmont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 E Fairmont Drive have a pool?
No, 2448 E Fairmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2448 E Fairmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2448 E Fairmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 E Fairmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2448 E Fairmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

