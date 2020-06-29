2448 E Fairmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! This beautiful Tempe house is ready to be called your home! Walk into your new home through the large double doors to a formal front room and neutral tile in the traffic areas. The split 3 bedroom floor plan offers the master bedroom a sense of privacy. With double sink vanity, tiled shower and entrance into the backyard, this room is your own private suite! The Ikea Kitchen is perfect for making meals in. Offering tons of storage, this kitchen will not only be extremely functional, but a lovely entertaining spot. The backyard offers lovely green grass, a large shade tree, and a storage shed for all of your tools. This home is sure to not disappoint!



STATUS: occupied until 4/14/2019



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



AREA INFORMATION:



FLOORING: carpet and tile



GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: refrigerator, dishwasher, range. Washer and Dryer may be provided but not maintained at owner\'s expense.



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT: 1972



YARD: desert



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany



12 Months