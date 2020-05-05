All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2328 East Manhatton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2328 East Manhatton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2328 East Manhatton Drive

2328 East Manhatton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2328 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Knoell Tempe

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 East Manhatton Drive have any available units?
2328 East Manhatton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 2328 East Manhatton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2328 East Manhatton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 East Manhatton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 East Manhatton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2328 East Manhatton Drive offer parking?
No, 2328 East Manhatton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2328 East Manhatton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 East Manhatton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 East Manhatton Drive have a pool?
No, 2328 East Manhatton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2328 East Manhatton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2328 East Manhatton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 East Manhatton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 East Manhatton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 East Manhatton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 East Manhatton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College