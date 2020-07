Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly remodeled condo in Tempe. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all in one level. Stainless Steel appliances, newer cabinets, flooring and neutral color throughout house. Nice size backyard with easy maintenance. Laundry room and washer and dryer included. Close to I-10 and US-60 highway, close to shopping, businesses. Perfect location! Please call for an appointment. Tenant in place

