Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:07 AM

219 W LISA Lane

219 West Lisa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

219 West Lisa Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Warner Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brand new 3 bedroom home - never been lived in. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops opens to family room with fireplace. Master offers dual sinks and private toilet room. Durable vinyl flooring throughout. Low Maintenance pie-shaped lot. *Bonus amenity included* A portion of the total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the doorstep under the Utility and Maintenance Reduction program. This saves 5-15% on an energy bill and helps ensure a clean and healthy living environment.Sorry, pets not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 W LISA Lane have any available units?
219 W LISA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 W LISA Lane have?
Some of 219 W LISA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 W LISA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
219 W LISA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 W LISA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 W LISA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 219 W LISA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 219 W LISA Lane offers parking.
Does 219 W LISA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 W LISA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 W LISA Lane have a pool?
No, 219 W LISA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 219 W LISA Lane have accessible units?
No, 219 W LISA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 219 W LISA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 W LISA Lane has units with dishwashers.

