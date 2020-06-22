Great Tempe location! 20' tile on floor and fireplace. Perfect for entertaining. Covered patio which has access from great room and master. North/South Facing. Easy commute to 101 freeway. Cabinets in garage. Community pool right around the corner. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
What amenities does 2173 East Bishop Drive have?
Some of 2173 East Bishop Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool.
