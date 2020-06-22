All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
2173 East Bishop Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 2:53 AM

2173 East Bishop Drive

2173 East Bishop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2173 East Bishop Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Tempe location! 20' tile on floor and fireplace. Perfect for entertaining. Covered patio which has access from great room and master. North/South Facing. Easy commute to 101 freeway. Cabinets in garage. Community pool right around the corner.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2173 East Bishop Drive have any available units?
2173 East Bishop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2173 East Bishop Drive have?
Some of 2173 East Bishop Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2173 East Bishop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2173 East Bishop Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2173 East Bishop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2173 East Bishop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2173 East Bishop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2173 East Bishop Drive does offer parking.
Does 2173 East Bishop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2173 East Bishop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2173 East Bishop Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2173 East Bishop Drive has a pool.
Does 2173 East Bishop Drive have accessible units?
No, 2173 East Bishop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2173 East Bishop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2173 East Bishop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
