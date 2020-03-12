All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

2132 E TULANE Drive

2132 East Tulane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2132 East Tulane Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sorry, No Pets in this 3 Bedroom Single Story with Diving Pool: Walk into a cozy home with family room and great room new flooring throughout. A modern kitchen with breakfast bar, fridge included. Fully landscaped backyard with large diving pool--care included. An Arizona room is perfect dining during our mild winters or a quick dry-off after a swim. Two bedrooms are large enough for sleep/play/study plus a spacious master bedroom with private bath. Two car garage has double doors (one with electric opener), work benches in garage with laundry--washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 E TULANE Drive have any available units?
2132 E TULANE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 E TULANE Drive have?
Some of 2132 E TULANE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 E TULANE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2132 E TULANE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 E TULANE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2132 E TULANE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2132 E TULANE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2132 E TULANE Drive offers parking.
Does 2132 E TULANE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2132 E TULANE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 E TULANE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2132 E TULANE Drive has a pool.
Does 2132 E TULANE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2132 E TULANE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 E TULANE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 E TULANE Drive has units with dishwashers.
