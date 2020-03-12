2132 E TULANE Drive

Amenities

Sorry, No Pets in this 3 Bedroom Single Story with Diving Pool: Walk into a cozy home with family room and great room new flooring throughout. A modern kitchen with breakfast bar, fridge included. Fully landscaped backyard with large diving pool--care included. An Arizona room is perfect dining during our mild winters or a quick dry-off after a swim. Two bedrooms are large enough for sleep/play/study plus a spacious master bedroom with private bath. Two car garage has double doors (one with electric opener), work benches in garage with laundry--washer/dryer included.