2113 North Squire Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace courtyard

wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 townhouse with vaulted ceilings, private enclosed front patio and rear courtyard, fireplace, split master, 2 car garage, community pool, mature fruit trees, mountain views, great location and more! www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.