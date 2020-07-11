All apartments in Tempe
2113 North Squire Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2113 North Squire Avenue

2113 North Squire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2113 North Squire Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 townhouse with vaulted ceilings, private enclosed front patio and rear courtyard, fireplace, split master, 2 car garage, community pool, mature fruit trees, mountain views, great location and more! www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 North Squire Avenue have any available units?
2113 North Squire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 North Squire Avenue have?
Some of 2113 North Squire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 North Squire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2113 North Squire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 North Squire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2113 North Squire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2113 North Squire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2113 North Squire Avenue offers parking.
Does 2113 North Squire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 North Squire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 North Squire Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2113 North Squire Avenue has a pool.
Does 2113 North Squire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2113 North Squire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 North Squire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 North Squire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
