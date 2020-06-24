Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 Available 08/01/19 BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH CONDO + DEN NEAR ASU WITH 3 WALK OUT DECKS! - AVAILABLE STARTING AUGUST 1.



Amazing 3 Bedroom, 4 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage and Den in Dorsey Lane Condominiums, an Urban Inspired Community in the heart of Tempe. Gorgeous island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and 42" cabinets. Impressive design, features and finish. Nice gated community with sparkling pool/spa area with BBQ. Master suite with impressive bathroom featuring double sinks, separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. Three walk out decks. Each bedroom is private and has it's own bath. Perfect for roommates or professionals. Amazing location with convenient access to everything. Orbit stops right out front!



Rent - $2350 + tax

Security Deposit - $2350

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Pet Fee - $250



Call to set up a private viewing!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE3329553)