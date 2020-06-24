All apartments in Tempe
2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048

2090 S Dorsey Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2090 S Dorsey Ln, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 Available 08/01/19 BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH CONDO + DEN NEAR ASU WITH 3 WALK OUT DECKS! - AVAILABLE STARTING AUGUST 1.

Amazing 3 Bedroom, 4 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage and Den in Dorsey Lane Condominiums, an Urban Inspired Community in the heart of Tempe. Gorgeous island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and 42" cabinets. Impressive design, features and finish. Nice gated community with sparkling pool/spa area with BBQ. Master suite with impressive bathroom featuring double sinks, separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. Three walk out decks. Each bedroom is private and has it's own bath. Perfect for roommates or professionals. Amazing location with convenient access to everything. Orbit stops right out front!

FOR FULL LIST OF HOMES AVAILABLE AND ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2350 + tax
Security Deposit - $2350
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250

Call to set up a private viewing!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3329553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 have any available units?
2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 have?
Some of 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 currently offering any rent specials?
2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 is pet friendly.
Does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 offer parking?
Yes, 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 offers parking.
Does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 have a pool?
Yes, 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 has a pool.
Does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 have accessible units?
No, 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2090 S Dorsey Ln #1048 does not have units with dishwashers.
