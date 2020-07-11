2055 E Orion Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated Suggs home in quiet neighborhood awaits new residents. Fully remodeled in the past 3 months... New flooring, new cabinets, new counters, new appliances, new garage door (coming in next few days), new water softener, new paint, low maintenance yard, new fireplace insert, even has a widescreen TV on the wall... Light have been redone as well - are now LED for lower energy consumption. Why bother with a re-tread rental (yuck!) when you can come here and have everything new? 3 large bedrooms, plus a large family room, and a large living room... 2 A/C units as well - more energy savings! Great location in the middle of Tempe, with all essential services very close by... you can be on the 101 in 2 minutes. Home is ready to go!