All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2055 E Orion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2055 E Orion Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

2055 E Orion Street

2055 East Orion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2055 East Orion Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated Suggs home in quiet neighborhood awaits new residents. Fully remodeled in the past 3 months... New flooring, new cabinets, new counters, new appliances, new garage door (coming in next few days), new water softener, new paint, low maintenance yard, new fireplace insert, even has a widescreen TV on the wall... Light have been redone as well - are now LED for lower energy consumption. Why bother with a re-tread rental (yuck!) when you can come here and have everything new? 3 large bedrooms, plus a large family room, and a large living room... 2 A/C units as well - more energy savings! Great location in the middle of Tempe, with all essential services very close by... you can be on the 101 in 2 minutes. Home is ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 E Orion Street have any available units?
2055 E Orion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 E Orion Street have?
Some of 2055 E Orion Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 E Orion Street currently offering any rent specials?
2055 E Orion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 E Orion Street pet-friendly?
No, 2055 E Orion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2055 E Orion Street offer parking?
Yes, 2055 E Orion Street offers parking.
Does 2055 E Orion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 E Orion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 E Orion Street have a pool?
No, 2055 E Orion Street does not have a pool.
Does 2055 E Orion Street have accessible units?
No, 2055 E Orion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 E Orion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 E Orion Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College