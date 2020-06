Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath Tempe single level home with 2 car garage and large grassy back yard.Gorgeous kitchen with newer cabinetry, granite counter tops and under mount sink. Spacious living room with bamboo flooring and large familyroom with fireplace. Backyard with large patio, grassy play area and RV gate. Close to freeways, shopping, schools and employment. Hurry thisone will not last long.**LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN RENT.**