THIS IS A VERY NICE HOME LOCATED IN A GREAT LOCATION OF TEMPE. 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH A NEWER BUILT IN OVEN, A STOVE & FRIDGE INCLUDED. LARGE SHARED FENCED YARD IN THE BACK, LOTS OF TREES AND GRASS. COVERED PARKING. A UTILITY CLOSET WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND MORE! LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION!!*NO CENTRAL HEAT OR AC, 2 WINDOW UNITS USED FOR HEAT AND COOL**