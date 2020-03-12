All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:04 AM

2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive

2010 East Radcliffe Drive · (602) 622-6611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2010 East Radcliffe Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled and ready. Modern Quartz counter-top Island Kitchen with all redone hardware, inlaid sink, Stainless Steel appliances. Modern and Updated throughout. Pendant lighting in Kitchen. Separate laundry room with storage and Washer and Dryer included. Large 2 Car Garage with another storage room and a shed in the huge backyard. Fuller Elementary is a walk away and Optimist Park is at the end of the street. Full length covered patio, shady backyard. Stylish Modern toilets, White Tile Showers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive have any available units?
2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive have?
Some of 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive does offer parking.
Does 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive have a pool?
No, 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity