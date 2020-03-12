2010 E RADCLIFFE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Completely Remodeled and ready. Modern Quartz counter-top Island Kitchen with all redone hardware, inlaid sink, Stainless Steel appliances. Modern and Updated throughout. Pendant lighting in Kitchen. Separate laundry room with storage and Washer and Dryer included. Large 2 Car Garage with another storage room and a shed in the huge backyard. Fuller Elementary is a walk away and Optimist Park is at the end of the street. Full length covered patio, shady backyard. Stylish Modern toilets, White Tile Showers.