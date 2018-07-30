Amenities

2009 E Carson Dr Available 04/08/19 2009 E Carson! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths Diving pool, huge yard, 2 stories, garage, Tile floors - AVAILABLE NOW APRIL MOVE IN! Nice two level house. Kitchen downstairs. Lots of tile. Granite counters in bath. Fireplace. Good sized garage. All three baths have a shower. North / South exposure. Across from park. Sunken back patio overlooking pool. Diving pool, huge yard. Rent includes pool service and lawn service.



Call 480-361-5202 or email: admin@krkrealty.com.



Security deposits are equal to the rent amount, ($250 of the deposit is non-refundable, and the balance is refundable). . If a co-signor is needed, they too will fill out an online application and pay fee of $40.00. Every application is reviewed based on its merits, and required is verifiable total income of three times the monthly rent and a review of credit score, criminal background check, and rental payment history.



(RLNE1849079)