Tempe, AZ
2009 E Carson Dr
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

2009 E Carson Dr

2009 East Carson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2009 East Carson Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
2009 E Carson Dr Available 04/08/19 2009 E Carson! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths Diving pool, huge yard, 2 stories, garage, Tile floors - AVAILABLE NOW APRIL MOVE IN! Nice two level house. Kitchen downstairs. Lots of tile. Granite counters in bath. Fireplace. Good sized garage. All three baths have a shower. North / South exposure. Across from park. Sunken back patio overlooking pool. Diving pool, huge yard. Rent includes pool service and lawn service.

Call 480-361-5202 or email: admin@krkrealty.com.

Security deposits are equal to the rent amount, ($250 of the deposit is non-refundable, and the balance is refundable). . If a co-signor is needed, they too will fill out an online application and pay fee of $40.00. Every application is reviewed based on its merits, and required is verifiable total income of three times the monthly rent and a review of credit score, criminal background check, and rental payment history.

(RLNE1849079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 E Carson Dr have any available units?
2009 E Carson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 E Carson Dr have?
Some of 2009 E Carson Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 E Carson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2009 E Carson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 E Carson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2009 E Carson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2009 E Carson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2009 E Carson Dr offers parking.
Does 2009 E Carson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 E Carson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 E Carson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2009 E Carson Dr has a pool.
Does 2009 E Carson Dr have accessible units?
No, 2009 E Carson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 E Carson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 E Carson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
