Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Popular Suggs home in central Tempe on corner lot with north/south exposure. Home includes tile, new wood vinyl wood floors int he kitchen and living areas and real wood flooring in the bedrooms, custom lighting and fresh interior paint. Kitchen includes quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. Roof replaced in 2011. Beautiful back yard with Pebble-sheen pool, fruit trees, and professional landscaping. Rent includes landscaping and full pool service.