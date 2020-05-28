Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

1980 E. Orion St. - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath In Tempe! No HOA! - McClintock & Guadalupe - CALL TODAY! - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the heart of Tempe! Conveniently located off of McClintock & Guadalupe! No HOA!

Close to 101 Freeway, U.S. 60 Freeway, ASU, Skyharbor Airport, shopping, schools and much more!

This immaculate home features berber carpet & warm ceramic tile in entry/baths. Newer two-toned paint in/out. Newer vanities/sinks/faucets. Maple kitchen cabinets w/ceramic tile counters/backsplash. Deck out back is perfect for BBQ's and get togethers. This one won't last long at this price!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2395205)