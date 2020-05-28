All apartments in Tempe
Last updated October 25 2019

1980 E. Orion St.

1980 East Orion Street · No Longer Available
Location

1980 East Orion Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
1980 E. Orion St. - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath In Tempe! No HOA! - McClintock & Guadalupe - CALL TODAY! - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the heart of Tempe! Conveniently located off of McClintock & Guadalupe! No HOA!
Close to 101 Freeway, U.S. 60 Freeway, ASU, Skyharbor Airport, shopping, schools and much more!
This immaculate home features berber carpet & warm ceramic tile in entry/baths. Newer two-toned paint in/out. Newer vanities/sinks/faucets. Maple kitchen cabinets w/ceramic tile counters/backsplash. Deck out back is perfect for BBQ's and get togethers. This one won't last long at this price!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2395205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 E. Orion St. have any available units?
1980 E. Orion St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1980 E. Orion St. have?
Some of 1980 E. Orion St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 E. Orion St. currently offering any rent specials?
1980 E. Orion St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 E. Orion St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1980 E. Orion St. is pet friendly.
Does 1980 E. Orion St. offer parking?
No, 1980 E. Orion St. does not offer parking.
Does 1980 E. Orion St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1980 E. Orion St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 E. Orion St. have a pool?
No, 1980 E. Orion St. does not have a pool.
Does 1980 E. Orion St. have accessible units?
No, 1980 E. Orion St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 E. Orion St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1980 E. Orion St. has units with dishwashers.

