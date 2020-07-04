1915 E GEMINI Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story rental featuring 4 BR 2 BA and 2-car garage. Located in great area of Tempe! Close to ASU, shopping, Optimist Park, restaurants and everything Tempe has to offer. Brand new stainless appliances includes fridge, oven, dishwasher. House features fresh paint throughout and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Neutral tile in all remaining areas. Expansive patio that runs the entire width of the house and lush green landscaping to enjoy the outdoors. Walk to the nearby park and Fuller Elementary School.