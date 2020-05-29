All apartments in Tempe
1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002)

1905 East University Drive · (480) 776-5228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1905 East University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Prime Tempe Location! - 2 bedroom 2 bath updated unit in prime Tempe location! Property boasts over 1,000 sqft with spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms and huge master suite. Property has been freshly painted through out and features natural, modern color pallet. Additional features include In-unit laundry with large laundry room, private patio space w/ additional storage shed, and floor to ceiling storage cabinets in hallway. Contact our team today for a private tour and additional details on your new home!

For instant access to a virtual tour of the property, please use link below:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KlUYxElFSjraYOhaBYXJgcDKjKfI6P9w/view?usp=sharing

(RLNE5821002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) have any available units?
1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) have?
Some of 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002)'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) currently offering any rent specials?
1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) pet-friendly?
No, 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) offer parking?
No, 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) does not offer parking.
Does 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) have a pool?
No, 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) does not have a pool.
Does 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) have accessible units?
No, 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002) does not have units with dishwashers.
