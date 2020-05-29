1905 E University DR #172 21245804 (002)

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Prime Tempe Location! - 2 bedroom 2 bath updated unit in prime Tempe location! Property boasts over 1,000 sqft with spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms and huge master suite. Property has been freshly painted through out and features natural, modern color pallet. Additional features include In-unit laundry with large laundry room, private patio space w/ additional storage shed, and floor to ceiling storage cabinets in hallway. Contact our team today for a private tour and additional details on your new home!



