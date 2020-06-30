1905 E Palmcroft Drive

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to The Black House. Retreat to this moody black 2 bd sensational black nest. Available nightly, weekly, and month to month.Cultivate your dreams in an inspiring loft inspired charcoal canvas with exposed warm wooden beams, vaulted ceilings and polished concrete.Serene private outdoor tub, bathe under the night sky. Steamy showers. Tell stories around the campfire outback and BBQ with friends. Huge stylish open kitchen.Its a design oasis, every crevice intrigues the mind and the vibes make it so you'll never want to leave!Featured in Dwell Magazine. This house is an eccentric twist from the everyday norm. Magical bedroom spaces featuring retracting doors and glass walls. Black quartz, black trim, gold accents and leather Barcelona chairs in the main room