Tempe, AZ
1903 E Balboa Dr
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1903 E Balboa Dr

1903 East Balboa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1903 East Balboa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
McClintock

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, location , location!! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful single level home in the heart of Tempe. This home is fully furnished!! Each room has a queen size bed with bed sets, night stands, dresser with a mirror. Kitchen wares and dishes are all included. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a sparkly pool, fireplace, 2 car garage, remodeled bathroom, newer carpet and interior paint, newer refrigerator, washer and dryer. New oven/range in 2019. Close to 101 freeway, ASU Tempe campus, MCC, hospitals, shops, Tempe Lake and many restaurants. Full monthly pool service will be included in the rent. Move in Ready home!

(RLNE4409266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 E Balboa Dr have any available units?
1903 E Balboa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 E Balboa Dr have?
Some of 1903 E Balboa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 E Balboa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1903 E Balboa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 E Balboa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 E Balboa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1903 E Balboa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1903 E Balboa Dr offers parking.
Does 1903 E Balboa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 E Balboa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 E Balboa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1903 E Balboa Dr has a pool.
Does 1903 E Balboa Dr have accessible units?
No, 1903 E Balboa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 E Balboa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 E Balboa Dr has units with dishwashers.

