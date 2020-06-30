1903 E Balboa Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, location , location!! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful single level home in the heart of Tempe. This home is fully furnished!! Each room has a queen size bed with bed sets, night stands, dresser with a mirror. Kitchen wares and dishes are all included. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a sparkly pool, fireplace, 2 car garage, remodeled bathroom, newer carpet and interior paint, newer refrigerator, washer and dryer. New oven/range in 2019. Close to 101 freeway, ASU Tempe campus, MCC, hospitals, shops, Tempe Lake and many restaurants. Full monthly pool service will be included in the rent. Move in Ready home!



