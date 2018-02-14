1881 E McNair Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Enjoy this gorgeous home located in one of the most desirable Tempe locations. Enter into this lovely area and enjoy taking a look at the majestic lakefront with huge lake, fountains, and walking paths. This home has sharp Travertine Tile and Engineered Wood throughout the home. Enjoy the granite counter tops as well as the new cabinets in perfect condition of this home. Stainless appliances NICE NICE NICE. Three Bedrooms up with sitting room as you enter the Master and a loft.In the backyard you have it all. A lovely private pebble Tec pool and a side green area you can enjoy. Built in BBQ stainless. Come and hurry this is an extremely desirable area. This one is a must show! . Pool maintenance comes with this home.