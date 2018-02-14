All apartments in Tempe
1881 E McNair Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:07 PM

1881 E McNair Drive

1881 East Mcnair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1881 East Mcnair Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy this gorgeous home located in one of the most desirable Tempe locations. Enter into this lovely area and enjoy taking a look at the majestic lakefront with huge lake, fountains, and walking paths. This home has sharp Travertine Tile and Engineered Wood throughout the home. Enjoy the granite counter tops as well as the new cabinets in perfect condition of this home. Stainless appliances NICE NICE NICE. Three Bedrooms up with sitting room as you enter the Master and a loft.In the backyard you have it all. A lovely private pebble Tec pool and a side green area you can enjoy. Built in BBQ stainless. Come and hurry this is an extremely desirable area. This one is a must show! . Pool maintenance comes with this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 E McNair Drive have any available units?
1881 E McNair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1881 E McNair Drive have?
Some of 1881 E McNair Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 E McNair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1881 E McNair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 E McNair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1881 E McNair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1881 E McNair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1881 E McNair Drive offers parking.
Does 1881 E McNair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1881 E McNair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 E McNair Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1881 E McNair Drive has a pool.
Does 1881 E McNair Drive have accessible units?
No, 1881 E McNair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 E McNair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1881 E McNair Drive has units with dishwashers.

