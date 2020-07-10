All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1823 E Citation Ln

1823 East Citation Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1823 East Citation Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7915c90003 ----
Very nice home on corner lot w/ pool and spacious yard! This great home features: lots of tile and wood flooring, 2-tone paint, granite counters in kitchen, and vaulted ceilings. You\'ll love spending time in the spacious backyard with private sparkling pool and large covered patio. Mature landscaping in the front and backyard, including rose bushes and citrus trees with plenty of room for a garden. Pool service included. Kyrene school district! Excellent location near shopping and restaurants and easy access to highway 101. No pets please.

Application Fee: $45, One Time Admin Fee: $200, City Tax 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available.

12 Months

Disposal
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 E Citation Ln have any available units?
1823 E Citation Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 E Citation Ln have?
Some of 1823 E Citation Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 E Citation Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1823 E Citation Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 E Citation Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1823 E Citation Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1823 E Citation Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1823 E Citation Ln offers parking.
Does 1823 E Citation Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 E Citation Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 E Citation Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1823 E Citation Ln has a pool.
Does 1823 E Citation Ln have accessible units?
No, 1823 E Citation Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 E Citation Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 E Citation Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

