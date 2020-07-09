1818 W VILLAGE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

What a gorgeous townhome in the heart of Tempe. This 3bed/2.5bath home is in great condition. Fresh paint and flooring t/o. Nice sized kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area. Living room is well laid out. 2 large patio areas and storage shed in back. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Close to ASU. US 60 and I-10 nearby. All the shopping, dining and entertaining you care to do is close by as well. Comes with W/D and Refrigerator. Community Pool and Tennis Court. You cannot beat this tremendous location and great schools. Immediate move in available.