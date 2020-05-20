All apartments in Tempe
1817 N PALM Drive

1817 North Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1817 North Palm Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**2 WEEKS FREE W/IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN IN APRIL** Exceptional centrally located 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom with a 2-car garage in Marlborough Park Estates. The home features a spacious living room with cozy wood burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen with upgraded granite countertops and view to the pool. All appliances included!!! Attractive heated Pebbletec pool with water feature, spa, and fencing. Easy care front and back landscaping. Less than 3 miles from ASU, and 6 miles from the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, and close to Mill Avenue, Tempe Marketplace, Cubs Training Facility and Old Town Scottsdale. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.8%,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 N PALM Drive have any available units?
1817 N PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 N PALM Drive have?
Some of 1817 N PALM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 N PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1817 N PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 N PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1817 N PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1817 N PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1817 N PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 1817 N PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 N PALM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 N PALM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1817 N PALM Drive has a pool.
Does 1817 N PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 1817 N PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 N PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 N PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.

