1806 E Don Carlos Avenue

You are going to love this nicely remodeled Tempe home! Excellent location with easy light rail and Orbit access - 1.6 miles from ASU and close to 101, 202 & 60 freeways, Tempe Beach Park and tons of popular dining/shopping options. Spacious floor plan with 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, beautiful faux-wood tile, new carpet, dual pane windows, new modern ceiling fans and fresh paint inside and out. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave refrigerator (not pictured) and gas stove. Front loading washer and dryer included. Large backyard with RV gate. Walk or ride your bike to Mill Ave., Gammage Auditorium or Sun Devil Stadium!