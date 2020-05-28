All apartments in Tempe
1806 E Don Carlos Avenue

1806 East Don Carlos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1806 East Don Carlos Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Alegre

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
You are going to love this nicely remodeled Tempe home! Excellent location with easy light rail and Orbit access - 1.6 miles from ASU and close to 101, 202 & 60 freeways, Tempe Beach Park and tons of popular dining/shopping options. Spacious floor plan with 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, beautiful faux-wood tile, new carpet, dual pane windows, new modern ceiling fans and fresh paint inside and out. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave refrigerator (not pictured) and gas stove. Front loading washer and dryer included. Large backyard with RV gate. Walk or ride your bike to Mill Ave., Gammage Auditorium or Sun Devil Stadium!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue have any available units?
1806 E Don Carlos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue have?
Some of 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1806 E Don Carlos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue offers parking.
Does 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue have a pool?
No, 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 E Don Carlos Avenue has units with dishwashers.
