1731 E Redfield Road

No Application Fees! Large corner lot single level 4 bedroom 4 bathroom Tempe home with RV Gate. This property has three bedrooms with their own private bathroom and one bedroom using the hall bathroom. Open floor plan living and dining room with neutral paint and stained concrete flooring for easy upkeep. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, coil top electric range and dishwasher. Spacious master suite with private bath and direct access to the backyard. Easy to maintain desert landscaped front and backyards and backyard includes large entertainment area with gazebo. Located near 101 Freeway with direct access to 60, 202 and 10 freeways. Close to Chandler Mall, ASU Main campus, shopping and restaurants.