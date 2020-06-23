All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1731 E Redfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1731 E Redfield Road
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

1731 E Redfield Road

1731 East Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1731 East Redfield Road, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
No Application Fees! Large corner lot single level 4 bedroom 4 bathroom Tempe home with RV Gate. This property has three bedrooms with their own private bathroom and one bedroom using the hall bathroom. Open floor plan living and dining room with neutral paint and stained concrete flooring for easy upkeep. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, coil top electric range and dishwasher. Spacious master suite with private bath and direct access to the backyard. Easy to maintain desert landscaped front and backyards and backyard includes large entertainment area with gazebo. Located near 101 Freeway with direct access to 60, 202 and 10 freeways. Close to Chandler Mall, ASU Main campus, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 E Redfield Road have any available units?
1731 E Redfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 E Redfield Road have?
Some of 1731 E Redfield Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 E Redfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1731 E Redfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 E Redfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 1731 E Redfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1731 E Redfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 1731 E Redfield Road offers parking.
Does 1731 E Redfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 E Redfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 E Redfield Road have a pool?
No, 1731 E Redfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 1731 E Redfield Road have accessible units?
No, 1731 E Redfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 E Redfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 E Redfield Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College