TENANT OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CONTACT LISTER. TOURS BEGIN LATER IN MARCH. Popular 5 bedroom 3.5 bath Hallcraft tri level with a remodeled Kitchen and sparkling pool. this unit boasts granite counter tops, newer cabinets, and new carpet in all bedrooms. It is on the Orbit bus line and convenient to Sprouts grocery store, ASU and much more. These bedrooms are absolutely huge! Ready for immediate move in.