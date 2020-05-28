1623 East Palmcroft Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom 2.75 bathrooms with a Private pool. Family room with bar, living room, and separate dining room. Large Master Suite upstairs has oversized tub w/tile surround, private toilet, and walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, large walk-in pantry, dining area, and fireplace. Pool & Landscaping service included in rent. The City of Tempe does not allow more than three unrelated adults living in the home together.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.