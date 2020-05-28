All apartments in Tempe
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:20 PM

1623 East Palmcroft Drive

1623 East Palmcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1623 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.75 bathrooms with a Private pool. Family room with bar, living room, and separate dining room. Large Master Suite upstairs has oversized tub w/tile surround, private toilet, and walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, large walk-in pantry, dining area, and fireplace. Pool & Landscaping service included in rent. The City of Tempe does not allow more than three unrelated adults living in the home together.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 East Palmcroft Drive have any available units?
1623 East Palmcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 East Palmcroft Drive have?
Some of 1623 East Palmcroft Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 East Palmcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1623 East Palmcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 East Palmcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1623 East Palmcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1623 East Palmcroft Drive offer parking?
No, 1623 East Palmcroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1623 East Palmcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 East Palmcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 East Palmcroft Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1623 East Palmcroft Drive has a pool.
Does 1623 East Palmcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 1623 East Palmcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 East Palmcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 East Palmcroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
