1622 East Del Rio Drive

Amenities
If you are looking for a house in Tempe you just found the cutest block wall house available. Brand New Tile throughout house. Neutral new paint . Brand New Kitchen with new cabinets, new granite and butcher block counter tops, Brand New stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms, new tiles, new showers, new vanities, etc. This 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single story has a separate Living Room and Family Room with Fireplace. The backyard is ready for you to enjoy with grass area and pool. Pool service included in rent. No cats only 1 small dog allowed. If it is a roommate situation moving date no later than May 15th. Refundable security deposit $2,695 . No pets
