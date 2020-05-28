All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1622 East Del Rio Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1622 East Del Rio Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:54 PM

1622 East Del Rio Drive

1622 East Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1622 East Del Rio Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
If you are looking for a house in Tempe you just found the cutest block wall house available. Brand New Tile throughout house. Neutral new paint . Brand New Kitchen with new cabinets, new granite and butcher block counter tops, Brand New stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms, new tiles, new showers, new vanities, etc. This 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single story has a separate Living Room and Family Room with Fireplace. The backyard is ready for you to enjoy with grass area and pool. Pool service included in rent. No cats only 1 small dog allowed. If it is a roommate situation moving date no later than May 15th. Refundable security deposit $2,695 . No pets

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 East Del Rio Drive have any available units?
1622 East Del Rio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 East Del Rio Drive have?
Some of 1622 East Del Rio Drive's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 East Del Rio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1622 East Del Rio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 East Del Rio Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 East Del Rio Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1622 East Del Rio Drive offer parking?
No, 1622 East Del Rio Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1622 East Del Rio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 East Del Rio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 East Del Rio Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1622 East Del Rio Drive has a pool.
Does 1622 East Del Rio Drive have accessible units?
No, 1622 East Del Rio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 East Del Rio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 East Del Rio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College